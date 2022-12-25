Hawaii 58, SMU 57

Odigie 3-5 0-0 6, Williamson 3-8 0-1 6, Nutall 6-14 3-4 15, Phelps 8-19 2-4 20, Smith 3-3 0-0 7, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 1-5 0-0 3, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 5-9 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason