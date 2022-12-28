Harvard 74, Maine 73, OT

Ajogbor 4-5 0-0 8, Ledlum 11-19 4-5 27, Nelson 2-6 1-2 6, Sakota 1-8 0-2 2, Silverstein 2-5 0-0 6, Tretout 6-8 4-6 17, Okpara 2-6 0-0 4, Hemmings 1-1 0-0 2, Wojcik 1-1 0-0 2, Simon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 9-15 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason