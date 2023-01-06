Harvard 70, Brown 68, OT

Ajogbor 4-6 0-0 8, Ledlum 8-21 4-7 21, Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Silverstein 3-8 0-0 7, Tretout 4-7 0-0 9, Sakota 4-8 2-2 13, Okpara 3-4 2-2 9, Hemmings 0-2 0-0 0, Pigge 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-62 8-11 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason