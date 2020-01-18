https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Harvard-67-Dartmouth-62-14986527.php
Harvard 67, Dartmouth 62
Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Foye 0-0 0-0 0, Rai 0-0 0-0 13, Sistare 0-0 0-0 11, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 24.
Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Juzang 0-0 0-0 0, Ledlum 0-0 0-0 18, Lewis 0-0 0-0 16. Totals 0-0 0-0 34.
Halftime_Dartmouth 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 0-0 (), Harvard 0-0 (). Rebounds_Dartmouth 13 (Sistare 8), Harvard 8 (Baker 8). Assists_Dartmouth 3 (Rai 3), Harvard 6 (Juzang 6). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 0, Harvard 0. A_1,349 (2,195).
View Comments