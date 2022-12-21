Harvard 62, UC Irvine 57

Ajogbor 1-2 0-1 2, Ledlum 8-16 0-0 18, Nelson 2-9 2-2 7, Sakota 4-9 4-4 12, Silverstein 2-4 4-5 9, Okpara 4-14 2-3 10, Hemmings 1-2 2-2 4, Tretout 0-2 0-0 0, Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 14-17 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason