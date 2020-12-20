Harris scores 5 TDs, No. 1 Bama escapes No. 11 Florida 52-46 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 12:12 a.m.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) reacts to his touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) misses the catch against Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) misses the catch against Alabama's Josh Jobe (28) and Daniel Wright (3) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP
Florida players celebrate a Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) touchdown against Alabama during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) leaps over Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (5) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) runs the ball against Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) hits Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP
Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) fumbles the ball against Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP
ATLANTA (AP) — Najee Harris scored five touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama advanced to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (11-0, No. 1 CFP) got its toughest test in a season of blowouts, but Harris' record-setting performance will send coach Nick Saban to the playoff in search of his seventh national title.