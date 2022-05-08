Harper shout-out to mom after HR, Phils top Scherzer, Mets AARON BRACY, Associated Press May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 4:16 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered again off Max Scherzer and the Philadelphia Phillies became the first team to beat the new Mets ace, snapping a four-game skid by topping New York 3-2 Sunday to open a doubleheader.
Harper, using a pink bat for Mother’s Day, drove a 94 mph fastball from Scherzer (4-1) over the wall in right for a solo homer with two outs in the first. He screamed, “I love you, Mom!” into a TV camera before returning to the dugout.