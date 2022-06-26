Harper breaks thumb in Phillies' 4-2 win over Padres RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 1:46 a.m.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, receives attention after being hit by a pitch while interim manager Rob Thomson, background left, and Nick Castellanos, background right, look on during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell gestures toward Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper after hitting him with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego.
4 of17 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, reacts towards San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch, as he walks off the field with interim manager Rob Thomson, right, and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts towards San Diego Padres' Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch from Snell, as he walks off the field with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 San Diego Padres' Jorge Alfaro reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell watches a throw to Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken left thumb after he was hit by a pitch from Blake Snell in the Philadelphia Phillies' 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.
The reigning NL MVP checked his swing as the 97-mph fastball from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. Harper immediately fell to the ground and was in visible pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes with Phillies head trainer Paul Buchheit attending to him.
RICHARD J. MARCUS