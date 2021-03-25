Hamilton: F1 can't ignore race hosts' human rights issues

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday urged the global racing series to not ignore human rights violations in the countries where it stages races, an issue that is once again a topic ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Bahrain, which has held F1 races since 2004, has been accused of exploiting the series to gloss over, or “sportswash,” its human rights record — by using a high-profile sporting event to project a favorable image of the country. The F1 calendar this year also includes races in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, who have been accused of using sports in a similar way.