Hader gets 500th K, Brewers stop Reds' 2-game win streak
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini, left, high-fives Josh Hader after the final out a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Brewers won 5-4.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames runs to first after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Brewers won 5-4.
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Brewers won 5-4.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson, left, attempts to field the ball as Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain reacts to being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong watches as he hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Brewers won 5-4.
Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer stands at second base after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson breaks his bat as he flies out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson blows a bubble as he runs to first base after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits an RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Hader reached 500 career strikeouts, Luis Urías hit tying home run and made a clutch catch and the Milwaukee Brewers held off Cincinnati 5-4 Tuesday night to stop the Reds’ season-high, two-game winning streak.
Jace Peterson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with the first of his two doubles for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who ended a three-game losing streak. With the potential tying run on third base with two outs in the eighth, Urías dived to his left at shortstop to snare Kyle Farmer’s liner just above the ground and end a three-run rally.