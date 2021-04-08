Grundstrom's goal caps Kings' rally for 4-3 win over Coyotes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom tipped home the tiebreaking goal with 6:05 to play and the Los Angeles Kings overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored early in the third period to even it for the Kings, who snapped their three-game skid with the comeback. Grundstrom and Trevor Moore both redirected Drew Doughty's hard shot through traffic, with Grundstrom getting credit for his fifth goal of the season.