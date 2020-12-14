Gruden: Guenther fired because Raiders D needed 'new voice' JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 5:39 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther attends an NFL local Pro Day at the team's football facility in Alameda, Calif. The Las Vegas Raiders fired Guenther after he failed to make any significant improvement for the unit in nearly three full seasons on the job. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to his players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (91) comforts quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
Coach Jon Gruden had seen enough.
After watching the Las Vegas Raiders' defense get gashed for more than 200 yards rushing for a second straight game and his team allow at least 30 points for the eighth time in 12 games, Gruden fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.