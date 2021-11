NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored 21 points, including a pair of dunks and a pair of 3-pointers, and Oklahoma erupted for 63 second-half points to defeat the University of Texas San Antonio 96-44 on Friday night.

Fourteen Sooners reached the scoring column against UTSA, including Elijah Harkless, Marvin Johnson and Umoja Gibson with 10 points each. Jalen Hill scored six points and pulled down 11 rebounds, including nine on defense.