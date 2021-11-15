Grizzlies send Houston to its 12 straight defeat 136-102 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat Houston 136-102 Monday night, sending the Rockets to their 12th straight loss.
Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 15 as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak. The 136 points was a season-high for the Grizzlies.