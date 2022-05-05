Grizzlies' Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 4:09 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals.
The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece.
JANIE McCAULEY