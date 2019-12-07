Griffin, Drummond help Pistons beat Pacers, 108-101

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left and scored 25 points, Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 108-101 on Friday.

Derrick Rose had 14 points and set up Griffin’s go-ahead shot. The Pistons have won three of four.

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the second time in nine games.

The Pistons took a 99-97 lead on Luke Kennard’s jumper with 1:55 to play. After Malcolm Brogdon split a pair of free throws, Drummond committed his fifth foul to put Sabonis on the line. He also went 1 for 2, tying the game with 1:22 to play.

Rose and T.J. Warren traded short jumpers, making it 101-101, and Blake Griffin’s 3-pointer gave the Pistons a 104-101 lead.

Brogdon turned the ball over and Rose iced it with a baseline jumper.

The Pistons won the season series 3-1.

TIP INS

Pacers: Indiana outshot the Pistons 59% to 28% as it got back into the game in the third quarter. ... Victor Oladipo’s knee injury means he won’t play against the Pistons in the regular season.

Pistons: Drummond’s 20-20 game was the 37th of his career, trailing only Dwight Howard (51) among active players.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At New York on Saturday night.

Pistons: At New Orleans on Monday night.