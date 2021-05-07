Greiss makes 22 saves, Red Wings rally to beat Blue Jackets MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 10:41 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 22 saves and the Detroit Reds Wings scored three goals in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night.
Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno and Danny DeKeyser also scored in the second period for the Red Wings, who are dueling with the Blue Jackets to stay out of the Central Division basement as they play out the final weekend. Detroit leads Columbus by one point in the standings ahead of Saturday’s finale.