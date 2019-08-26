Gregorius leaves Yankees game after being hit by pitch

Didi Gregorius, de los Yaqnquis de Nueva York, conecta un grand slam en el quinto inning del duelo ante los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, el viernes 23 de agosto de 2019, en Los Ángeles. (AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has left New York's game at Dodger Stadium after being hit by a pitch from Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw.

Gregorius sustained a right shoulder contusion after being drilled in the first inning Sunday night. He left in the third and was replaced by pinch-hitter Mike Ford, who stayed in the game at first base.

Gregorius was set to have X-rays taken at the stadium.

He hit a grand slam in New York's 10-2 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

