Greene wins major league debut, Reds beat Braves 6-3 GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer April 10, 2022 Updated: April 10, 2022 5:33 p.m.
1 of14 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) drives in a run with a base hit in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer follows through on a two-run single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Matt Olson (28) follows through on his first home run as an Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a solo-home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) is greeted by teammates in the dugout after completing the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) works the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Hard-throwing Hunter Greene won his major league debut, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Sunday.
Greene (1-0) lived up to his billing as a top prospect with overpowering velocity. He regularly touched 100 mph on the radar gun, topped out at 102 in the fourth and was still hitting triple digits in his final inning. The right-hander allowed three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.