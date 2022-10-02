Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT

NE_FG Folk 37, 9:45. Drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 5:15. Key Play: Hoyer 27 pass to Agholor. New England 3, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_Watson 15 run (Crosby kick), 13:00. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: A.Jones 10 run; A.Jones 7 run on 3rd-and-2; A.Jones 10 run. Green Bay 7, New England 3.

NE_Ja.Jones 40 interception return (Folk kick), :13. New England 10, Green Bay 7.

Third Quarter

GB_Tonyan 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:20. Drive: 11 plays, 81 yards, 5:40. Key Plays: Am.Rodgers kick return to Green Bay 19; Aa.Rodgers 32 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-10; A.Jones 12 run; Dillon 1 run on 3rd-and-2; A.Jones 17 run on 4th-and-1. Green Bay 14, New England 10.

NE_Parker 25 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 4:52. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Zappe 16 pass to Bourne; D.Harris 14 run. New England 17, Green Bay 14.

GB_FG Crosby 38, :05. Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 4:47. Key Plays: Am.Rodgers kick return to Green Bay 21; Aa.Rodgers 16 pass to Doubs; Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Lazard; Aa.Rodgers 1 pass to A.Jones on 3rd-and-5. New England 17, Green Bay 17.

Fourth Quarter

NE_D.Harris 5 run (Folk kick), 11:14. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Mar.Jones kick return to New England 35; Stevenson 12 run; Stevenson 17 run; Zappe 21 pass to Agholor. New England 24, Green Bay 17.

GB_Doubs 13 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:14. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:00. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 24 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-7; Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Dillon; Dillon 13 run. New England 24, Green Bay 24.

First Overtime

GB_FG Crosby 31, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 6:47. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 22 pass to Lazard; Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-1; Dillon 7 run on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 27, New England 24.

A_78,317.

___

NE GB FIRST DOWNS 17 24 Rushing 10 10 Passing 6 12 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-11 6-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 271 443 Total Plays 58 71 Avg Gain 4.7 6.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 167 199 Rushes 33 35 Avg per rush 5.061 5.686 NET YARDS PASSING 104 244 Sacked-Yds lost 4-32 1-7 Gross-Yds passing 136 251 Completed-Att. 15-21 21-35 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.16 6.778 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-3-3 5-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 7-44.857 5-42.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 200 77 Punt Returns 2-49 2-11 Kickoff Returns 4-111 3-66 Interceptions 1-40 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-75 4-40 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:11 36:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 18-86, Stevenson 14-66, Bourne 1-15. Green Bay, A.Jones 16-110, Dillon 17-73, Watson 1-15, Aa.Rodgers 1-1.

PASSING_New England, Zappe 10-15-0-99, Hoyer 5-6-0-37. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 21-35-1-251.

RECEIVING_New England, Stevenson 4-23, Agholor 3-46, Parker 2-24, Bourne 2-23, Henry 2-13, Humphrey 1-9, D.Harris 1-(minus 2). Green Bay, Lazard 6-116, Doubs 5-47, Cobb 3-42, A.Jones 3-5, Tonyan 2-22, Dillon 1-11, Watson 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Mar.Jones 2-49. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Mar.Jones 4-111. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 3-66.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Phillips 6-2-0, McCourty 6-1-0, Tavai 5-3-0, Jo.Jones 4-1-0, Bentley 3-6-0, Ja.Jones 3-4-0, Godchaux 3-3-0, Judon 3-2-1, Barmore 2-2-0, Bryant 2-1-0, Dugger 2-1-0, Peppers 1-1-0, Uche 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Wise 0-4-0, Ekuale 0-1-0, Jennings 0-1-0. Green Bay, Campbell 6-1-0, R.Ford 6-1-0, Stokes 5-0-0, Reed 4-4-1, Gary 4-3-2, Q.Walker 4-3-0, Clark 2-4-0, Savage 2-2-0, Douglas 2-1-0, Amos 2-0-0, Lowry 1-4-.5, Smith 1-2-.5, Slaton 1-0-0, Wyatt 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Ja.Jones 1-40. Green Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.