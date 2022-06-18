Skip to main content
Greek Results

ATHENS, GREECE (AP) - Results from Greek football:

Greece Super League 1
Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 2

PAS Lamia 1964 1, Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 advances on 3-2 aggregate

