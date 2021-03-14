Grand Canyon beats New Mexico State, earns 1st NCAA bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Grand Canyon earned its first bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 74-56 win over New Mexico State in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship on Saturday night.

The top-seeded Antelopes (17-6) took the lead for good during a 12-0 run that ended at 19-9 on Oscar Frayer’s layup. Grand Canyon’s 7-0 run late in the half pushed the lead into double digits for good.