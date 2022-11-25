Grambling St. 75, UTSA 55

Aku 3-4 1-1 7, Gordon 7-11 4-8 18, Christon 5-11 0-0 13, Cowart 3-5 0-0 8, Moton 2-10 0-0 4, Munford 2-7 0-0 5, Cotton 2-7 2-2 8, Lamin 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Murrell 3-3 1-1 8, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Parrish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 8-12 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason