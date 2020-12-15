Gordon leads young K-State to 74-65 win in Big 12 opener Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 11:55 p.m.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points, making all 11 free throws, Kansas State made seven of eight from the line in the last 41 seconds, turning aside a late Iowa State surge 74-65 Tuesday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.
Gordon also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Wildcats (3-4, 1-0) held a 35-25 edge on the boards.