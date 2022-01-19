Goodbye, Garbiñe: No. 3 Muguruza bows out at Australian Open Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 11:05 p.m.
1 of11 Garbine Muguruza of Spain rests in her chair in a break during her second round match Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Alize Cornet of France reacts after winning a point against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Garbine Muguruza of Spain walks from Rod Laver Arena following her second round loss to Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Alize Cornet of France celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Clara Tauson of Denmark plays a backhand return to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia seacts after a fall against Clara Tauson of Denmark during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after defeating Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The surprises started early at the Australian Open on Thursday. No. 3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza became the highest-seeded player to exit at Melbourne Park, just minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost.
Muguruza never managed to earn a single break point and made a whopping 33 unforced errors, more than twice her opponent's total, in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat against Alize Cornet in the second round under a bright blue and cloudless sky at Rod Laver Arena.