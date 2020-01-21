Good effort on beam helps Wilton beat Greenwich

A strong performance on the balance beam helped the Wilton gymnastics team defeat Greenwich, 128.2-123.3, on Friday at the Greenwich YMCA.

The victory was the third straight for the Warriors, who are now 4-1 this season.

Wilton finished with 33.3 points from its four scoring gymnasts on beam. The total was more than two points better than Greenwich’s 31.15.

Wilton’s Kate Ginsburg won the beam with an 8.9, which was the highest individual score of the meet. Teammate Carter Siegel added an 8.4 to finish second in the event, and Kaylie Berghaus and Sarah Collias had matching scores of 8.1 to round out Wilton’s scoring.

Olivia Mannino placed first on vault with an 8.75 for the Warriors and also won the uneven bars with an 8.4. Mannino was also first in the all-around with a score of 32.6.

Collias contributed a first-place finish in the floor exercise by scoring 8.4.

Ginsburg (8.2), Lilly Byrnes (8.1) and Mannino (7.55) also had their scores count on floor, as Wilton ended with 32.25 points in the event.

Sarah Collias and the Wilton gymnastics team beat Greenwich to improve their record to 4-1. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Warriors added 32.95 points on vault, with Mannino (8.75), Byrnes (8.2), Collias (8.1) and Ginsburg (7.9) contributing scores.

Wilton’s lowest total was its 29.7 on bars. Mannino was the only Warrior to break the 8.0 mark, as Siegel (7.4), Collias (7.0) and Meg McNamara (6.9) also had their scores count.

Notes: Wilton scored 134.05 points to beat Fairfield Ludlowe (132.9) and Fairfield Warde (125.9) last Wednesday at home.

Byrnes provided Wilton’s best score with a 9.3 on floor, placing first in the event.