Gondrezick scores 20, No. 25 West Virginia women win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 20 points, Tynice Martin added 17 points and No. 25 West Virginia beat Coppin State 82-47 on Thursday.

Gondrezick, a junior guard, led her team in scoring for the fourth straight game. She was 8 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers. Martin was just 5-of-12 shooting, but also grabbed six rebounds.

Kari Niblack had 13 points, and Kirsten Deans and Esmery Martinez scored 10 points apiece for West Virginia (4-0). Martinez grabbed a team-high nine boards as West Virginia outrebounded Coppin State 41-24.

West Virginia went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter, led 37-25 at the break and extended the margin to 37 points with 4:01 remaining. The Mountaineers have won 12 straight in the series.

Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points for Coppin State (0-5), and Chance Graham added 13. The Lady Eagles turned it over 20 times, leading to 20 points for West Virginia.

___

