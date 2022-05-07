Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Jackson Jr. 4-13 3-4 15, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Tillman 2-2 0-0 5, Bane 5-10 2-3 16, Morant 13-21 4-5 34, Culver 2-2 1-2 5, Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, Clarke 1-4 2-2 4, Adams 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 0-5 2-2 2, Konchar 0-5 0-0 0, Melton 5-14 1-1 12. Totals 40-92 16-21 112.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended