Golden State 131, Cleveland 112
Green 3-6 0-0 8, Robinson III 9-13 1-2 22, Chriss 5-11 0-0 10, Lee 8-11 0-0 18, Russell 6-14 1-2 19, Evans 3-3 0-0 6, Looney 0-2 2-2 2, Paschall 5-8 6-6 16, Spellman 4-8 3-3 12, Burks 4-10 4-4 15, Poole 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 48-90 17-19 131.
Love 5-13 2-2 14, Osman 4-7 0-0 10, T.Thompson 3-9 0-0 6, Garland 5-15 2-2 15, Sexton 9-16 2-2 23, McKinnie 2-4 0-0 5, Porter Jr. 5-12 6-6 19, Henson 1-3 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 5-10 0-0 12, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 41-95 14-14 112.
|Golden State
|31
|30
|44
|26
|—
|131
|Cleveland
|32
|27
|19
|34
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Golden State 18-35 (Russell 6-11, Burks 3-5, Robinson III 3-5, Lee 2-4, Green 2-5, Spellman 1-3), Cleveland 16-44 (Sexton 3-5, Garland 3-7, Porter Jr. 3-9, Osman 2-3, Nance Jr. 2-4, Love 2-9, McKinnie 1-2, Exum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 44 (Chriss, Green, Russell 7), Cleveland 46 (Love, T.Thompson 11). Assists_Golden State 39 (Green 16), Cleveland 26 (Love 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 16, Cleveland 15. A_18,410 (19,432)