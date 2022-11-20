Golden State 127, Houston 120

D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, Wiggins 8-16 0-0 22, Looney 1-2 1-2 3, Curry 11-20 4-5 33, Thompson 14-23 3-4 41, Kuminga 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 0-0 0-0 0, JaM.Green 4-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-1 4, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 3-8 3-3 10. Totals 46-86 11-15 127.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason