Golden State 123, Miami 110

Butler 8-13 7-7 27, Martin 3-10 0-0 8, Adebayo 10-13 6-8 26, Herro 3-12 0-0 7, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Jovic 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Strus 5-11 1-2 14, Vincent 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 39-88 18-22 110.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason