Golden State 119, Chicago 111

DeRozan 4-15 8-9 16, Jav.Green 5-7 3-6 13, Vucevic 9-17 3-4 23, Caruso 1-4 0-0 2, LaVine 8-18 2-3 21, Jones Jr. 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Drummond 0-2 0-2 0, Dosunmu 4-4 0-0 9, Dragic 6-11 0-0 14, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 16-24 111.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason