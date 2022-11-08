Golden State 116, Sacramento 113

Barnes 0-4 0-0 0, Murray 2-7 1-2 6, Sabonis 6-15 7-8 19, Fox 8-17 10-12 28, Huerter 4-9 0-0 11, Lyles 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 3-8 0-0 9, Mitchell 5-11 0-0 12, Monk 7-16 7-7 24. Totals 37-91 25-29 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason