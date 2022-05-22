Golden State 109, Dallas 100

D.Green 5-10 0-0 10, Wiggins 11-20 4-5 27, Looney 3-4 3-4 9, Curry 10-20 6-6 31, Thompson 6-18 4-4 19, Porter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-3 1-2 1, Poole 2-4 4-4 10. Totals 38-81 22-25 109.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended