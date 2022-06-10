Golden State 107, Boston 97

Porter Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Wiggins 7-17 1-2 17, Green 1-7 0-0 2, Curry 14-26 8-9 43, Thompson 7-17 0-0 18, Bjelica 0-2 0-0 0, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Payton II 2-3 1-2 5, Poole 6-13 0-0 14. Totals 40-91 12-15 107.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended