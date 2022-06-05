Golden State 107, Boston 88

Horford 1-4 0-0 2, Tatum 8-19 6-8 28, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 5-17 4-5 17, Smart 1-6 0-0 2, Fitts 1-1 0-0 3, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Nesmith 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 2-2 1-2 6, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-7 0-0 4, Stauskas 1-2 0-0 3, White 4-13 2-2 12. Totals 30-80 13-17 88.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended