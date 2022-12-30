THROUGH DECEMBER 29 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 24 1390 44 1.90 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 28 1.94 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 14 819 30 2.20 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1509 57 2.27 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 14 821 32 2.34 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 27 1620 64 2.37 Jake Oettinger Dallas 27 1539 61 2.38 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 23 1202 48 2.40 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 25 1499 60 2.40 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 28 1695 68 2.41 Matt Murray Toronto 13 777 32 2.47 Darcy Kuemper Washington 23 1309 54 2.48 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 25 1518 64 2.53 Jeremy Swayman Boston 13 675 29 2.58 Logan Thompson Vegas 26 1554 67 2.59 Charlie Lindgren Washington 17 968 42 2.60 David Rittich Winnipeg 9 529 23 2.61 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 702 31 2.65 Craig Anderson Buffalo 13 746 33 2.65 Cam Talbot Ottawa 21 1143 51 2.68 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 24 1390 20 1 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 28 1695 17 6 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 27 1620 17 9 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 26 1554 16 9 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 27 1539 16 5 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 25 1518 15 7 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 25 1499 15 9 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 23 1387 15 4 4 Martin Jones Seattle 23 1282 14 5 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 27 1557 13 11 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1509 13 11 1 Ville Husso Detroit 24 1387 12 6 5 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 22 1282 12 8 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 23 1202 12 5 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1534 11 10 5 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 25 1498 11 9 4 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1472 11 9 4 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 22 1300 11 9 1 Spencer Martin Vancouver 19 1091 11 5 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 14 819 11 3 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 24 1390 44 662 .938 20 1 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 28 361 .928 10 1 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1509 57 718 .926 13 11 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 27 1620 64 805 .926 17 9 1 Craig Anderson Buffalo 13 746 33 392 .922 7 4 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 25 1499 60 708 .922 15 9 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 14 819 30 346 .920 11 3 0 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 14 821 32 369 .920 8 5 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 27 1539 61 703 .920 16 5 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 23 1309 54 618 .920 10 9 3 Matt Murray Toronto 13 777 32 364 .919 8 3 2 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 25 1518 64 727 .919 15 7 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 702 31 350 .919 8 3 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 28 1695 68 762 .918 17 6 5 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 23 1387 64 717 .918 15 4 4 Alex Stalock Chicago 9 446 20 224 .918 4 3 1 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 22 1300 61 662 .916 11 9 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 26 1554 67 727 .916 16 9 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1534 72 766 .914 11 10 5 Cam Talbot Ottawa 21 1143 51 540 .914 10 8 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 27 1620 3 17 9 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 27 1509 3 13 11 1 Ville Husso Detroit 24 1387 3 12 6 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 23 1309 3 10 9 3 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 3 10 1 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 27 1557 2 13 11 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 26 1554 2 16 9 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 27 1539 2 16 5 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 25 1518 2 15 7 3 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 25 1498 2 11 9 4 Linus Ullmark Boston 24 1390 2 20 1 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 23 1202 2 12 5 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 14 819 2 11 3 0