THROUGH OCTOBER 14 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Ville Husso Detroit 1 60 0 .00 Frederik Andersen Carolina 1 60 1 1.00 Craig Anderson Buffalo 1 60 1 1.00 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 60 1 1.00 Martin Jones Seattle 1 60 1 1.00 Jake Oettinger Dallas 1 60 1 1.00 Antti Raanta Carolina 1 60 1 1.00 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 1 59 1 1.02 Alex Stalock Chicago 1 58 1 1.03 Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 3 1.51 Carter Hart Philadelphia 1 60 2 2.00 Kevin Lankinen Nashville 1 60 2 2.00 Linus Ullmark Boston 1 60 2 2.00 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 2 119 4 2.02 Jake Allen Montreal 2 118 4 2.03 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 1 59 2 2.03 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 1 59 2 2.03 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 59 2 2.03 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 1 59 2 2.03 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 1 58 2 2.07 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 2 119 2 0 0 Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 2 0 0 Jake Allen Montreal 2 118 1 1 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 2 118 1 1 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 117 1 1 0 Frederik Andersen Carolina 1 60 1 0 0 Craig Anderson Buffalo 1 60 1 0 0 John Gibson Anaheim 1 60 1 0 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 1 60 1 0 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 60 1 0 0 Ville Husso Detroit 1 60 1 0 0 Martin Jones Seattle 1 60 1 0 0 Kevin Lankinen Nashville 1 60 1 0 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 1 60 1 0 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 1 60 1 0 0 Antti Raanta Carolina 1 60 1 0 0 Linus Ullmark Boston 1 60 1 0 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 1 59 1 0 0 Jack Campbell Edmonton 1 59 1 0 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 1 59 1 0 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 59 1 0 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 1 59 1 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Ville Husso Detroit 1 60 0 29 1.000 1 0 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0 Alex Stalock Chicago 1 58 1 36 .973 0 1 0 Craig Anderson Buffalo 1 60 1 35 .972 1 0 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 1 59 1 32 .970 1 0 0 Frederik Andersen Carolina 1 60 1 31 .969 1 0 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 1 60 1 31 .969 1 0 0 Martin Jones Seattle 1 60 1 26 .963 1 0 0 Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 3 54 .947 2 0 0 Antti Raanta Carolina 1 60 1 18 .947 1 0 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 1 60 2 35 .946 1 0 0 Jake Allen Montreal 2 118 4 66 .943 1 1 0 Linus Ullmark Boston 1 60 2 33 .943 1 0 0 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 1 59 2 32 .941 0 1 0 Kevin Lankinen Nashville 1 60 2 31 .939 1 0 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 2 119 4 58 .935 2 0 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 59 2 26 .929 1 0 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 1 58 2 26 .929 0 1 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 117 5 62 .925 1 1 0 James Reimer San Jose 2 117 5 61 .924 0 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 1 2 0 0 Ville Husso Detroit 1 60 1 1 0 0