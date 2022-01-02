THROUGH JANUARY 1 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 43 1.86 Frederik Andersen Carolina 22 1284 41 1.92 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 47 1.93 Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 2.00 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 22 1328 45 2.03 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1457 52 2.14 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 20 1146 42 2.20 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1527 57 2.24 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 535 20 2.24 James Reimer San Jose 18 1035 39 2.26 Jeremy Swayman Boston 14 838 32 2.29 Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 49 2.37 Braden Holtby Dallas 15 837 34 2.44 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 48 2.46 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 21 1190 49 2.47 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50 Vitek Vanecek Washington 16 908 38 2.51 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 27 1602 68 2.55 Linus Ullmark Boston 13 776 33 2.55 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1457 17 4 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 22 1284 17 5 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1527 16 9 1 Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 16 5 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 27 1602 15 11 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 15 5 4 Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1419 15 8 1 Robin Lehner Vegas 24 1383 14 9 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 21 1190 14 3 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 20 1146 14 4 2 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 19 1082 13 5 0 Ilya Samsonov Washington 18 1029 13 2 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 21 1143 12 8 1 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 19 1088 12 6 1 John Gibson Anaheim 25 1515 11 8 6 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1406 11 9 4 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 22 1328 11 6 5 James Reimer San Jose 18 1035 11 5 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 10 7 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1143 10 6 3 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 43 661 .939 16 5 2 Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 29 .935 1 0 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 47 647 .932 15 5 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 20 1146 42 575 .932 14 4 2 Frederik Andersen Carolina 22 1284 41 540 .929 17 5 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 22 1328 45 585 .929 11 6 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1457 52 671 .928 17 4 3 James Reimer San Jose 18 1035 39 503 .928 11 5 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1527 57 705 .925 16 9 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 48 589 .925 8 7 5 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 49 589 .923 10 7 4 Braden Holtby Dallas 15 837 34 403 .922 5 7 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 535 20 237 .922 7 2 0 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 27 1602 68 785 .920 15 11 1 Linus Ullmark Boston 13 776 33 374 .919 8 5 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 21 1190 49 547 .918 14 3 2 Carter Hart Philadelphia 19 1115 51 568 .918 7 8 4 Jeremy Swayman Boston 14 838 32 354 .917 7 5 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 21 1164 54 591 .916 9 7 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 22 1328 5 11 6 5 Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 4 16 5 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 3 15 5 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 3 8 7 5 Ilya Samsonov Washington 18 1029 3 13 2 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1527 2 16 9 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1457 2 17 4 3 Jake Allen Montreal 23 1315 2 5 15 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 2 10 7 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 20 1155 2 9 10 1 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 18 981 2 7 6 3 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 10 563 2 6 2 1 Daniel Vladar Calgary 7 429 2 5 1 1