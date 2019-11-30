Glover scores 14, No. 24 Florida beats Marshall 73-67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover scored 14 points, Keyontae Johnson added 13 and No. 24 Florida rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Marshall 73-67 Friday night.

It was the Gators' fourth consecutive victory and first this season in which they trailed at the break.

They nearly gave it away in the final minute. Florida (6-2) had a 13-point lead with a little more than 2 minutes to play, but Marshall (2-4) hit a 3-pointer, scored off a turnover and converted a three-point play to help make it a two-point game, 69-67.

Andrew Nembhard answered with a step-back floater in the lane with 20 seconds remaining. Dontay Bassett blocked a shot on the other end, and Noah Locke closed it out with a pair of free throws.

After a lackluster opening 20 minutes in which Florida failed to make a 3-pointer or notch an assist, coach Mike White's team played with more energy and better ball movement for most of the second half. It helped the Gators avoid falling out of the national rankings for the second time in two weeks.

Glover was once again a huge part of Florida's success.

After scoring just two points in the team's first four games, the freshman has 40 in the last four. He was the least heralded newcomer in White's top-10 recruiting class, but he's making more of an impact than fellow freshmen Scottie Lewis, Jason Jitobah, Tre Mann and Omar Payne.

The 5-foot-11 Glover made 5 of 9 shots to go along with four free throws and two rebounds.

Locke finished with 10 points, and Kerry Blackshear Jr. chipped in 10.

Florida finished with just four assists, all by Nembhard in the second half. It was the first time in White's five seasons in Gainesville that his team failed to notch an assist in a half.

The Gators trailed 33-25 at the break and would have been in a bigger hole had it not been for Glover, who scored 10 points in 12 minutes to help keep it close.

THE TAKEAWAY

Marshall: The Thundering Herd have enough talent and depth to be a factor in Conference USA despite being picked to finish 11th in the 14-team league in the preseason. They have size, speed and athleticism. If they can shoot a little better, especially from 3-point range, they should be fine.

Florida: The Gators, who have been up and down all season, struggled again without making 3s. It’s a trend White wants and needs to fix.

UP NEXT

Marshall: Hosts Akron on Wednesday. The Zips rallied to give No. 2 Louisville and West Virginia scares on the road.

Florida: Plays at Butler on Dec. 7, the return game in a home-and-home series. The Gators won the previous meeting 77-43 last December, one month after Butler upset Florida in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

