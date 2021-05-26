Giolito, White Sox beat Flaherty, Cards 8-3 in HS reunion JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer May 25, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 12:39 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito beat Jack Flaherty in a major league matchup of former high school teammates, leading the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 victory over the sloppy St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
The Harvard-Westlake High reunion also had a little history behind the plate, with Joe West working a record 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem.