Gillespie nets 31, No. 10 Villanova beats No. 8 Friars 89-84 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 11:09 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Collin Gillespie had five 3-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key 3 with 23 seconds left, and 10th-ranked Villanova held on to beat eighth-ranked Providence 89-84 on Tuesday night.
Justin Moore added 19 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East), who went 11 of 23 from beyond the arc and won their fourth straight.
