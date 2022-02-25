Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder outlast Pacers 129-125 in OT MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 10:07 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and made the decisive 3-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Tre Mann finished with 22 points to help Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid in the series with its first win in Indiana since March 2019. The Thunder lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix the night before.