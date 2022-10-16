Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley's run

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday.
New York's defense, led by Baltimore's former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley's go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble as the Ravens (3-3) had their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants (5-1) another surprising victory.