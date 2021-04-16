German Summaries

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga RB Leipzig 0, Hoffenheim 0 Halftime: 0-0. Germany Bundesliga 2 Darmstadt 2, SpVgg Greuther Furth 2 Darmstadt: Tobias Kempe (2), Serdar Dursun (40). SpVgg Greuther Furth: Julian Green (69), David Raum (75). Halftime: 2-0. Eintracht Braunschweig 0, SC Paderborn 0 Halftime: 0-0. More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni