German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga Dortmund 2, Hoffenheim 2 Dortmund: Jadon Sancho (24), Erling Haaland (81). Hoffenheim: Munas Dabbur (31), Ihlas Bebou (51). Halftime: 1-1. Leverkusen 2, Mainz 2 Leverkusen: Lucas Alario (14), Patrik Schick (84). Mainz: Robert Glatzel (89), Kevin Stoger (90). Halftime: 1-0. Bremen 0, Freiburg 0 Halftime: 0-0. Stuttgart 1, Hertha Berlin 1 Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (45). Hertha Berlin: Luca Netz (82). Halftime: 1-0. Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 2, Erzgebirge Aue 0 Heidenheim: Patrick Mainka (3), Tim Kleindienst (90). Halftime: 1-0. Hamburger SV 0, SpVgg Greuther Furth 0 Halftime: 0-0. Sandhausen 2, Karlsruher SC 3 Sandhausen: Kevin Behrens (30), Patrick Schmidt (40). Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (46), Kyoung-rok Choi (53, 76). Halftime: 2-0. SSV Jahn Regensburg 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 SSV Jahn Regensburg: David Otto (39). Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kenan Karaman (52). Halftime: 1-0.