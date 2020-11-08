Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Wolfsburg 2, Hoffenheim 1

Wolfsburg: Renato Steffen (5), Wout Weghorst (26).

Hoffenheim: Sargis Adamyan (87).

Halftime: 2-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Darmstadt 0, SC Paderborn 4

SC Paderborn: Ron Schallenberg (13), Chris Fuhrich (22), Dennis Srbeny (25, 61).

Halftime: 0-3.

SSV Jahn Regensburg 2, VfL 1899 Osnabruck 4

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Andreas Albers (12), Aaron Opoku (75).

VfL 1899 Osnabruck: Sebastian Kerk (22, 41, 72), Etienne Amenyido (64).

Halftime: 1-2.

St. Pauli 0, Karlsruher SC 3

Karlsruher SC: Marco Thiede (4), Jerome Gondorf (50), Philipp Hofmann (76).

Halftime: 0-1.