Georgia St. 31, Old Dominion 17

Old Dominion 7 7 0 3 \u2014 17 Georgia St. 7 7 14 3 \u2014 31 First Quarter ODU_J.Harvey 61 pass from Wolff (Sanchez kick), 8:42. GAST_Gregg 4 run (Hayes kick), 2:29. Second Quarter GAST_Thrash 38 pass from Grainger (Hayes kick), 10:04. ODU_Jennings 12 pass from Wolff (Sanchez kick), 7:15. Third Quarter GAST_M.Carroll 11 run (Hayes kick), 4:02. Fourth Quarter GAST_FG Hayes 26, 6:20. ODU_FG Sanchez 40, 4:51. ___ ODU GAST First downs 12 23 Total Net Yards 289 429 Rushes-yards 22-32 61-234 Passing 257 195 Punt Returns 2-2 2-32 Kickoff Returns 1-17 3-46 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-15 Comp-Att-Int 19-35-1 14-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-41 1-2 Punts 5-41.0 3-41.333 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 6-32 5-45 Time of Possession 27:49 43:02 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Old Dominion, Watson 14-65, Wolff 8-(minus 33). Georgia St., Grainger 18-109, Gregg 19-52, J.Williams 12-44, M.Carroll 7-22, Anto.Lane 2-10, Brand 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 3). PASSING_Old Dominion, Wolff 19-35-1-257. Georgia St., Grainger 14-20-0-195. RECEIVING_Old Dominion, Bly 6-87, Watson 4-13, J.Harvey 3-124, Jennings 3-24, I.Spencer 2-5, Don.Anthony 1-4. Georgia St., T.Williams 5-50, Thrash 3-87, Thompson 3-22, Gregg 2-24, Brand 1-12. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia St., Hayes 37.