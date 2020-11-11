Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri is now the fourth Southeastern Conference game scheduled for Saturday to be postponed because of COVID-19.

The conference announced Wednesday the game cannot be played because of positive COVID-19 tests and individuals in quarantine after contact tracing within the Missouri program.

Earlier this week, No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all forced to reschedule. Georgia and Missouri share no open dates the rest of the way, but could be made up on Dec. 19, which is the day of the SEC title game.

The conference has said it is considering using Dec. 19 as a make up date for teams that are not involved in the league championship game, but that has not been finalized.

Six games across major college football have been postponed so far this week. Memphis at Navy out of the American Athletic Conference and Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State in the Sun Belt were also postponed Tuesday.

Overall, 54 games involving FBS teams have been canceled or postponed since Aug. 26.