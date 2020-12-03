FG FT Reb
GEORGIA (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Isaacs 19 3-4 0-0 2-5 2 0 6
Staiti 15 6-10 0-0 1-4 1 2 12
Caldwell 14 1-6 1-1 0-2 0 1 3
Connally 32 2-8 0-0 0-3 7 3 4
Morrison 29 5-10 2-2 2-3 2 1 13
Bates 18 1-5 0-0 0-4 2 2 2
Nicholson 18 4-4 4-4 2-6 0 0 12
Coombs 22 1-3 2-2 0-3 0 0 4
Hose 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Barker 18 3-4 1-3 1-4 1 2 8
Smith 7 0-1 2-2 1-4 1 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 12-14 12-44 16 13 66

Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Morrison 1-2, Barker 1-1, Caldwell 0-2, Connally 0-5, Coombs 0-1, Hose 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Bates 3, Isaacs 1, Staiti 1, Coombs 1, Barker 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Morrison 6, Connally 5, Coombs 3, Hose 2, Barker 2, Smith 2, Caldwell 1, Bates 1)

Steals: 10 (Morrison 4, Barker 2, Staiti 1, Connally 1, Coombs 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
EAST CAROLINA (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Chambers 18 2-4 0-2 3-5 0 4 4
Claytor 26 1-7 2-2 0-3 0 1 4
DaCosta 23 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 4
Monk 26 6-15 4-4 1-4 1 0 17
Thompson 28 2-9 3-3 1-1 2 1 7
Josephs 11 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 3 4
Evans 21 0-7 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Gee 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Johnson 27 2-6 0-0 2-3 0 3 5
Tsineke 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Moseley 1 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Rose 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-60 9-11 13-31 5 16 45

Percentages: FG 28.333, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Monk 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Claytor 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Tsineke 0-1, Moseley 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Chambers 1, Claytor 1, Johnson 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Monk 4, Thompson 4, Claytor 3, Chambers 2, DaCosta 2, Rose 2, Tsineke 1)

Steals: 12 (Monk 3, Johnson 3, Claytor 2, Thompson 2, Josephs 1, Tsineke 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia 17 8 21 20 66
East Carolina 8 10 16 11 45

A_0

Officials_Ed Sidlasky, Krystle Apellaniz, Ashley Goss